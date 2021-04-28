Earnings results for Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Crestwood Equity Partners last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Its revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Crestwood Equity Partners has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. Crestwood Equity Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crestwood Equity Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.29%. The high price target for CEQP is $31.00 and the low price target for CEQP is $12.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.42%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Crestwood Equity Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Crestwood Equity Partners is 25,000.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Crestwood Equity Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 735.29% in the coming year. This indicates that Crestwood Equity Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP)

In the past three months, Crestwood Equity Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $134,216,000.00 in company stock. 36.20% of the stock of Crestwood Equity Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.20% of the stock of Crestwood Equity Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP



Earnings for Crestwood Equity Partners are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.12) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Crestwood Equity Partners is -22.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Crestwood Equity Partners is -22.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Crestwood Equity Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

