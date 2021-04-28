Earnings results for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Crocs last released its quarterly earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.7. Crocs has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crocs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.78%. The high price target for CROX is $100.00 and the low price target for CROX is $53.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crocs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.33, Crocs has a forecasted downside of 1.8% from its current price of $84.84. Crocs has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs does not currently pay a dividend. Crocs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

In the past three months, Crocs insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,942,725.00 in company stock. Only 2.32% of the stock of Crocs is held by insiders. 95.34% of the stock of Crocs is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX



Earnings for Crocs are expected to grow by 26.28% in the coming year, from $2.93 to $3.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Crocs is 38.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Crocs is 38.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.29. Crocs has a PEG Ratio of 1.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crocs has a P/B Ratio of 44.19. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

