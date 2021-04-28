Earnings results for CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

CyberOptics last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter. CyberOptics has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.3. CyberOptics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CyberOptics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.09%. The high price target for CYBE is $43.00 and the low price target for CYBE is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics does not currently pay a dividend. CyberOptics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE)

In the past three months, CyberOptics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of CyberOptics is held by insiders. 54.34% of the stock of CyberOptics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE



Earnings for CyberOptics are expected to grow by 11.94% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.75 per share. The P/E ratio of CyberOptics is 50.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of CyberOptics is 50.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.82. CyberOptics has a PEG Ratio of 2.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CyberOptics has a P/B Ratio of 3.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

