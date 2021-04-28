Earnings results for Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47.

Dana last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Dana has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year. Dana has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dana in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.88, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.10%. The high price target for DAN is $32.00 and the low price target for DAN is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dana has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.88, Dana has a forecasted downside of 10.1% from its current price of $27.67. Dana has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana has a dividend yield of 1.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dana has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dana is 13.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dana will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.70% next year. This indicates that Dana will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dana (NYSE:DAN)

In the past three months, Dana insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Dana is held by insiders. 94.29% of the stock of Dana is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dana (NYSE:DAN



Earnings for Dana are expected to grow by 314.29% in the coming year, from $0.49 to $2.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Dana is -553.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dana is -553.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dana has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dana has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

