Earnings results for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Discovery last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company earned $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Discovery has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Discovery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.58%. The high price target for DISCK is $39.00 and the low price target for DISCK is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Discovery has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.00, Discovery has a forecasted upside of 17.6% from its current price of $33.17. Discovery has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery does not currently pay a dividend. Discovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

In the past three months, Discovery insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $463,650,000.00 in company stock. Only 4.97% of the stock of Discovery is held by insiders. 54.01% of the stock of Discovery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)



The P/E ratio of Discovery is 16.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 16.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.06. Discovery has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

