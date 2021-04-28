Earnings results for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Discovery last announced its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Discovery has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Discovery has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Discovery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.10%. The high price target for DISCA is $67.00 and the low price target for DISCA is $20.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Discovery has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.05, Discovery has a forecasted upside of 0.1% from its current price of $39.01. Discovery has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery does not currently pay a dividend. Discovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

In the past three months, Discovery insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $73,889,344.00 in company stock. Only 5.88% of the stock of Discovery is held by insiders. 40.84% of the stock of Discovery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA



Earnings for Discovery are expected to grow by 3.47% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $3.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 18.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 18.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.06. Discovery has a PEG Ratio of 0.88. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Discovery has a P/B Ratio of 1.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

