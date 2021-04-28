Earnings results for Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06.

Driven Brands last issued its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business earned $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. Its revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Driven Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Driven Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.77%. The high price target for DRVN is $39.00 and the low price target for DRVN is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands does not currently pay a dividend. Driven Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

In the past three months, Driven Brands insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

