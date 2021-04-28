Earnings results for Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Duke Realty last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Realty has generated $1.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.7. Duke Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Duke Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.61%. The high price target for DRE is $49.00 and the low price target for DRE is $35.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Duke Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.10, Duke Realty has a forecasted downside of 6.6% from its current price of $45.08. Duke Realty has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 2.25%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Duke Realty has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Duke Realty is 70.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Duke Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.20% next year. This indicates that Duke Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

In the past three months, Duke Realty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,457,687.00 in company stock. Only 0.33% of the stock of Duke Realty is held by insiders. 96.64% of the stock of Duke Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE



Earnings for Duke Realty are expected to grow by 7.89% in the coming year, from $1.52 to $1.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Duke Realty is 77.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Duke Realty is 77.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Duke Realty has a PEG Ratio of 4.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Duke Realty has a P/B Ratio of 3.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

