Element Solutions Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Element Solutions last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm earned $536.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.8. Element Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Element Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.36%. The high price target for ESI is $19.00 and the low price target for ESI is $13.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Element Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.75, Element Solutions has a forecasted downside of 23.4% from its current price of $20.55. Element Solutions has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Element Solutions has a dividend yield of 0.97%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Element Solutions has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Element Solutions is 22.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Element Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.86% next year. This indicates that Element Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Element Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.20% of the stock of Element Solutions is held by insiders. 85.13% of the stock of Element Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Element Solutions are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $1.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Element Solutions is 42.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Element Solutions is 42.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.28. Element Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 1.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Element Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

