Earnings results for Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.1400000000000001.

Entergy last posted its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy has generated $5.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Entergy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entergy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.30, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.22%. The high price target for ETR is $125.00 and the low price target for ETR is $107.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Entergy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.30, Entergy has a forecasted upside of 8.2% from its current price of $106.54. Entergy has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Entergy has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Entergy is 70.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Entergy will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.87% next year. This indicates that Entergy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

In the past three months, Entergy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $187,845.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Entergy is held by insiders. 84.58% of the stock of Entergy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Entergy are expected to grow by 5.68% in the coming year, from $5.63 to $5.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Entergy is 15.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Entergy is 15.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.30. Entergy has a PEG Ratio of 2.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Entergy has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

