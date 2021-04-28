Earnings results for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.21.

Equinix last issued its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has generated $22.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.0. Equinix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equinix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $827.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.86%. The high price target for EQIX is $936.00 and the low price target for EQIX is $712.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Equinix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.95, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $827.11, Equinix has a forecasted upside of 15.9% from its current price of $713.88. Equinix has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix pays a meaningful dividend of 1.60%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equinix has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equinix is 50.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Equinix will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.90% next year. This indicates that Equinix will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

In the past three months, Equinix insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,692,520.00 in company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of Equinix is held by insiders. 93.44% of the stock of Equinix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX



Earnings for Equinix are expected to grow by 12.04% in the coming year, from $21.85 to $24.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Equinix is 139.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Equinix is 139.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Equinix has a PEG Ratio of 1.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equinix has a P/B Ratio of 6.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here