Earnings results for Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.21.

Evercore last released its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $3.55. The business earned $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.92 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Evercore has generated $7.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Evercore has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Evercore in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $138.78, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.22%. The high price target for EVR is $162.00 and the low price target for EVR is $105.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Evercore has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $138.78, Evercore has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $141.93. Evercore has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore pays a meaningful dividend of 1.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Evercore has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Evercore is 31.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Evercore will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.24% next year. This indicates that Evercore will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

In the past three months, Evercore insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,783,460.00 in company stock. Only 9.81% of the stock of Evercore is held by insiders. 88.84% of the stock of Evercore is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evercore (NYSE:EVR



Earnings for Evercore are expected to grow by 40.49% in the coming year, from $6.15 to $8.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Evercore is 25.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Evercore is 25.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Evercore has a P/B Ratio of 4.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

