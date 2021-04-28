Earnings results for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.03.

Everest Re Group last posted its earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group has generated $21.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Everest Re Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Everest Re Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $272.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.85%. The high price target for RE is $312.00 and the low price target for RE is $235.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Everest Re Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $272.00, Everest Re Group has a forecasted upside of 1.9% from its current price of $267.05. Everest Re Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Everest Re Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Everest Re Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Everest Re Group is 29.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Everest Re Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.64% next year. This indicates that Everest Re Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Everest Re Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Everest Re Group is held by insiders. 94.02% of the stock of Everest Re Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Everest Re Group are expected to grow by 88.76% in the coming year, from $12.81 to $24.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Everest Re Group is 16.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Everest Re Group is 16.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Everest Re Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Everest Re Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

