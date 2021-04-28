Earnings results for FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

FireEye last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company earned $248 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FireEye has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. FireEye has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FireEye in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.52%. The high price target for FEYE is $27.00 and the low price target for FEYE is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FireEye has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.58, FireEye has a forecasted downside of 1.5% from its current price of $20.90. FireEye has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

FireEye does not currently pay a dividend. FireEye does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, FireEye insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $817,780.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of FireEye is held by insiders. 79.78% of the stock of FireEye is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for FireEye are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.33) to ($0.18) per share. The P/E ratio of FireEye is -21.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FireEye is -21.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FireEye has a P/B Ratio of 6.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

