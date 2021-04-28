Earnings results for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. First Citizens BancShares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Citizens BancShares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $937.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.93%. The high price target for FCNCA is $1,000.00 and the low price target for FCNCA is $875.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares has a dividend yield of 0.21%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Citizens BancShares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

In the past three months, First Citizens BancShares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $722,462.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 19.59% of the stock of First Citizens BancShares is held by insiders. 39.21% of the stock of First Citizens BancShares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA



The P/E ratio of First Citizens BancShares is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of First Citizens BancShares is 20.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. First Citizens BancShares has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

