Earnings results for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

First Commonwealth Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. First Commonwealth Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.71%. The high price target for FCF is $16.50 and the low price target for FCF is $9.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Commonwealth Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Commonwealth Financial is 40.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Commonwealth Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.89% next year. This indicates that First Commonwealth Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

In the past three months, First Commonwealth Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $303,395.00 in company stock. Only 1.53% of the stock of First Commonwealth Financial is held by insiders. 66.95% of the stock of First Commonwealth Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF



Earnings for First Commonwealth Financial are expected to grow by 20.00% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.90 per share. The P/E ratio of First Commonwealth Financial is 18.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of First Commonwealth Financial is 18.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. First Commonwealth Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

