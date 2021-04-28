Earnings results for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

First Financial Northwest last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. First Financial Northwest has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Financial Northwest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.47%. The high price target for FFNW is $14.00 and the low price target for FFNW is $14.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Financial Northwest has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, First Financial Northwest has a forecasted upside of 0.5% from its current price of $13.94. First Financial Northwest has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest pays a meaningful dividend of 3.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Financial Northwest has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Financial Northwest is 42.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, First Financial Northwest will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.86% in the coming year. This indicates that First Financial Northwest may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)

In the past three months, First Financial Northwest insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.87% of the stock of First Financial Northwest is held by insiders. 43.18% of the stock of First Financial Northwest is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW



Earnings for First Financial Northwest are expected to decrease by -24.68% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $0.58 per share. The P/E ratio of First Financial Northwest is 16.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of First Financial Northwest is 16.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. First Financial Northwest has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

