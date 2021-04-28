Earnings results for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

First Foundation last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business earned $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. First Foundation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Foundation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.05%. The high price target for FFWM is $30.00 and the low price target for FFWM is $18.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Foundation has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, First Foundation has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $23.75. First Foundation has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation has a dividend yield of 1.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Foundation has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Foundation is 28.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Foundation will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.89% next year. This indicates that First Foundation will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

In the past three months, First Foundation insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,552,250.00 in company stock. Only 13.90% of the stock of First Foundation is held by insiders. 61.20% of the stock of First Foundation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM



Earnings for First Foundation are expected to decrease by -1.09% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of First Foundation is 13.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of First Foundation is 13.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. First Foundation has a P/B Ratio of 1.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

