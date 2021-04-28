Earnings results for First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

First Interstate BancSystem last released its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $162.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. First Interstate BancSystem has generated $3.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. First Interstate BancSystem has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for First Interstate BancSystem in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.37%. The high price target for FIBK is $46.00 and the low price target for FIBK is $40.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

First Interstate BancSystem has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.33, First Interstate BancSystem has a forecasted downside of 12.4% from its current price of $48.31. First Interstate BancSystem has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Interstate BancSystem has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Interstate BancSystem is 53.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Interstate BancSystem will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.57% next year. This indicates that First Interstate BancSystem will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

In the past three months, First Interstate BancSystem insiders have sold 23,132.16% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $69,398.00 in company stock and sold $16,122,653.00 in company stock. Only 21.99% of the stock of First Interstate BancSystem is held by insiders. 51.27% of the stock of First Interstate BancSystem is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK



Earnings for First Interstate BancSystem are expected to remain at $2.58 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of First Interstate BancSystem is 18.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of First Interstate BancSystem is 18.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. First Interstate BancSystem has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here