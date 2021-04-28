Earnings results for FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

FirstService last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The company earned $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.46 million. Its revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. FirstService has generated ($6.51) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.6. FirstService has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FirstService in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.37%. The high price target for FSV is $175.00 and the low price target for FSV is $102.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FirstService has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.00, FirstService has a forecasted downside of 14.4% from its current price of $169.33. FirstService has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService has a dividend yield of 0.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FirstService has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. Based on earnings estimates, FirstService will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.86% next year. This indicates that FirstService will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV)

In the past three months, FirstService insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.48% of the stock of FirstService is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV



Earnings for FirstService are expected to grow by 14.51% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.21 per share. The P/E ratio of FirstService is 102.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of FirstService is 102.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. FirstService has a P/B Ratio of 16.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here