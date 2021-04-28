Earnings results for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

FormFactor last released its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company earned $197 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has generated $0.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.2. FormFactor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FormFactor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.84%. The high price target for FORM is $60.00 and the low price target for FORM is $32.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

FormFactor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.25, FormFactor has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $48.66. FormFactor has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor does not currently pay a dividend. FormFactor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

In the past three months, FormFactor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,034,250.00 in company stock. Only 1.22% of the stock of FormFactor is held by insiders. 88.90% of the stock of FormFactor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM



Earnings for FormFactor are expected to grow by 9.09% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of FormFactor is 49.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of FormFactor is 49.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.02. FormFactor has a P/B Ratio of 5.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here