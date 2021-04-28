Earnings results for Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Four Corners Property Trust last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Four Corners Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Four Corners Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.56%. The high price target for FCPT is $34.00 and the low price target for FCPT is $29.00. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.33%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Four Corners Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Four Corners Property Trust is 91.37%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Four Corners Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.67% in the coming year. This indicates that Four Corners Property Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

In the past three months, Four Corners Property Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of Four Corners Property Trust is held by insiders. 89.71% of the stock of Four Corners Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT



Earnings for Four Corners Property Trust are expected to grow by 7.91% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Four Corners Property Trust is 27.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Four Corners Property Trust is 27.63, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Four Corners Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

