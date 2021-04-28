Earnings results for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Franklin Electric last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm earned $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. Franklin Electric has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.9. Franklin Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Franklin Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.69%. The high price target for FELE is $75.00 and the low price target for FELE is $72.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Franklin Electric has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.50, Franklin Electric has a forecasted downside of 9.7% from its current price of $81.39. Franklin Electric has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric has a dividend yield of 0.85%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Franklin Electric has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Franklin Electric is 33.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Franklin Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.34% next year. This indicates that Franklin Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

In the past three months, Franklin Electric insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,565,023.00 in company stock. Only 2.79% of the stock of Franklin Electric is held by insiders. 77.03% of the stock of Franklin Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE



Earnings for Franklin Electric are expected to grow by 16.51% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Franklin Electric is 40.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Franklin Electric is 40.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.96. Franklin Electric has a P/B Ratio of 4.72. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

