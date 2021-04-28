Earnings results for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.43.

General Dynamics last issued its earnings data on January 26th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has generated $11.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.9. General Dynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for General Dynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $167.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.02%. The high price target for GD is $210.00 and the low price target for GD is $138.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

General Dynamics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $167.27, General Dynamics has a forecasted downside of 10.0% from its current price of $185.89. General Dynamics has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics pays a meaningful dividend of 2.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. General Dynamics has been increasing its dividend for 30 years. The dividend payout ratio of General Dynamics is 39.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, General Dynamics will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.21% next year. This indicates that General Dynamics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

In the past three months, General Dynamics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of General Dynamics is held by insiders. 84.48% of the stock of General Dynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD



Earnings for General Dynamics are expected to grow by 4.43% in the coming year, from $11.06 to $11.55 per share. The P/E ratio of General Dynamics is 16.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of General Dynamics is 16.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.58. General Dynamics has a PEG Ratio of 2.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. General Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 3.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here