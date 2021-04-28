Earnings results for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

GlaxoSmithKline last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business earned $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. GlaxoSmithKline has generated $3.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. GlaxoSmithKline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GlaxoSmithKline in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for GlaxoSmithKline.

Dividend Strength: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.67%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. GlaxoSmithKline has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 79.50%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, GlaxoSmithKline will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.82% in the coming year. This indicates that GlaxoSmithKline may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

In the past three months, GlaxoSmithKline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of GlaxoSmithKline is held by insiders. Only 11.83% of the stock of GlaxoSmithKline is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK



Earnings for GlaxoSmithKline are expected to grow by 0.33% in the coming year, from $3.07 to $3.08 per share. The P/E ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 11.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 11.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.73. GlaxoSmithKline has a PEG Ratio of 2.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. GlaxoSmithKline has a P/B Ratio of 4.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

