Earnings results for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Graphic Packaging last announced its earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company earned $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Its revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Graphic Packaging has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.4. Graphic Packaging has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Graphic Packaging in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.43%. The high price target for GPK is $23.00 and the low price target for GPK is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Graphic Packaging has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.71, Graphic Packaging has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $18.35. Graphic Packaging has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Graphic Packaging has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Graphic Packaging is 34.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Graphic Packaging will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.79% next year. This indicates that Graphic Packaging will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

In the past three months, Graphic Packaging insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.85% of the stock of Graphic Packaging is held by insiders. 94.20% of the stock of Graphic Packaging is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK



Earnings for Graphic Packaging are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $1.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Graphic Packaging is 37.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Graphic Packaging is 37.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.97. Graphic Packaging has a PEG Ratio of 0.59. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Graphic Packaging has a P/B Ratio of 2.59. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here