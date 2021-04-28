Earnings results for Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Grubhub last announced its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $503.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Grubhub has generated $0.16 earnings per share over the last year. Grubhub has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grubhub in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.91%. The high price target for GRUB is $79.00 and the low price target for GRUB is $46.00. There are currently 17 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

In the past three months, Grubhub insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $943,030.00 in company stock. Only 1.88% of the stock of Grubhub is held by insiders. 98.64% of the stock of Grubhub is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Grubhub are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.88) to ($0.85) per share. The P/E ratio of Grubhub is -56.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Grubhub is -56.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Grubhub has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

