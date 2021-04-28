Earnings results for Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.74.

Hawaiian last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by $0.22. The firm earned $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hawaiian has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year. Hawaiian has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hawaiian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.76%. The high price target for HA is $30.00 and the low price target for HA is $10.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hawaiian has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, Hawaiian has a forecasted downside of 23.8% from its current price of $25.36. Hawaiian has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian does not currently pay a dividend. Hawaiian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

In the past three months, Hawaiian insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $66,960.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Hawaiian is held by insiders. 78.72% of the stock of Hawaiian is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA



Earnings for Hawaiian are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($11.59) to ($2.92) per share. The P/E ratio of Hawaiian is -3.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hawaiian is -3.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hawaiian has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

