Earnings results for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.72.

Analyst Opinion on Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Helen of Troy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $230.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.17%. The high price target for HELE is $255.00 and the low price target for HELE is $210.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Helen of Troy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $230.75, Helen of Troy has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $223.67. Helen of Troy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy does not currently pay a dividend. Helen of Troy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

In the past three months, Helen of Troy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Helen of Troy is held by insiders. 98.14% of the stock of Helen of Troy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE



Earnings for Helen of Troy are expected to grow by 11.79% in the coming year, from $10.69 to $11.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Helen of Troy is 24.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Helen of Troy is 24.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.99. Helen of Troy has a PEG Ratio of 2.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Helen of Troy has a P/B Ratio of 4.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here