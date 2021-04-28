Earnings results for Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Hess last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Its revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hess has generated ($0.95) earnings per share over the last year. Hess has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hess (NYSE:HES)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hess in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.87, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.67%. The high price target for HES is $94.00 and the low price target for HES is $49.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hess has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.87, Hess has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $70.45. Hess has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess has a dividend yield of 1.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hess has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Hess (NYSE:HES)

In the past three months, Hess insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $40,757,806.00 in company stock. Only 12.22% of the stock of Hess is held by insiders. 79.23% of the stock of Hess is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hess (NYSE:HES



Earnings for Hess are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.71) to ($1.81) per share. The P/E ratio of Hess is -6.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hess is -6.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hess has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

