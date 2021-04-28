Earnings results for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Highwoods Properties last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company earned $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Highwoods Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Highwoods Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.21%. The high price target for HIW is $47.00 and the low price target for HIW is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Highwoods Properties has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.83, Highwoods Properties has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $43.74. Highwoods Properties has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.47%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Highwoods Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Highwoods Properties is 57.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Highwoods Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.33% next year. This indicates that Highwoods Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

In the past three months, Highwoods Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Highwoods Properties is held by insiders. 93.18% of the stock of Highwoods Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW



Earnings for Highwoods Properties are expected to remain at $3.60 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Highwoods Properties is 14.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Highwoods Properties is 14.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Highwoods Properties has a PEG Ratio of 2.48. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Highwoods Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

