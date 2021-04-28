Earnings results for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Hologic last released its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The business earned $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Its revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic has generated $3.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Hologic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hologic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $88.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.48%. The high price target for HOLX is $110.00 and the low price target for HOLX is $64.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hologic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.50, Hologic has a forecasted upside of 21.5% from its current price of $72.85. Hologic has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Hologic does not currently pay a dividend. Hologic does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Hologic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $707,867.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Hologic is held by insiders. 92.43% of the stock of Hologic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Hologic are expected to decrease by -34.59% in the coming year, from $7.17 to $4.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Hologic is 17.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Hologic is 17.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.73. Hologic has a PEG Ratio of 0.62. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Hologic has a P/B Ratio of 6.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

