Earnings results for Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Home Bancorp last announced its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52. The company earned $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp has generated $3.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Home Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Home Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.38%. The high price target for HBCP is $40.00 and the low price target for HBCP is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Home Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Home Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $37.25. Home Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Home Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Home Bancorp is 28.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Home Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.66% next year. This indicates that Home Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP)

In the past three months, Home Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $58,079.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.20% of the stock of Home Bancorp is held by insiders. 39.39% of the stock of Home Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP



Earnings for Home Bancorp are expected to grow by 22.13% in the coming year, from $2.35 to $2.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Home Bancorp is 16.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of Home Bancorp is 16.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Home Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

