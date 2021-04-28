Earnings results for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Hope Bancorp last announced its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Hope Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hope Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 48.29%. The high price target for HOPE is $8.00 and the low price target for HOPE is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Hope Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Hope Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 48.3% from its current price of $15.47. Hope Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hope Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hope Bancorp is 41.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hope Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.38% next year. This indicates that Hope Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

In the past three months, Hope Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.59% of the stock of Hope Bancorp is held by insiders. 82.74% of the stock of Hope Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE



Earnings for Hope Bancorp are expected to grow by 18.48% in the coming year, from $0.92 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Hope Bancorp is 15.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Hope Bancorp is 15.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Hope Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

