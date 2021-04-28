Earnings results for Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Analyst Opinion on Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Huaneng Power International in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Huaneng Power International.

Dividend Strength: Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.83%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Huaneng Power International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Huaneng Power International is 1,700.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Huaneng Power International will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.05% next year. This indicates that Huaneng Power International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

In the past three months, Huaneng Power International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Huaneng Power International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP



Earnings for Huaneng Power International are expected to decrease by -16.41% in the coming year, from $2.62 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Huaneng Power International is 10.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Huaneng Power International is 10.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.45. Huaneng Power International has a PEG Ratio of 0.53. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Huaneng Power International has a P/B Ratio of 0.28. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here