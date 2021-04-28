Earnings results for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $7.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.4.

Humana last issued its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The firm earned $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has generated $17.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Humana has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Humana in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $462.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.96%. The high price target for HUM is $510.00 and the low price target for HUM is $410.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana has a dividend yield of 0.63%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Humana has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Humana is 15.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Humana will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.88% next year. This indicates that Humana will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Humana (NYSE:HUM)

In the past three months, Humana insiders have sold 7,707.40% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $151,264.00 in company stock and sold $11,809,781.00 in company stock. Only 0.42% of the stock of Humana is held by insiders. 91.90% of the stock of Humana is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Humana (NYSE:HUM



Earnings for Humana are expected to grow by 16.51% in the coming year, from $18.66 to $21.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Humana is 14.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.21. The P/E ratio of Humana is 14.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.66. Humana has a PEG Ratio of 1.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Humana has a P/B Ratio of 4.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

