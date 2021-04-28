Earnings results for ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.9300000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.7.

ICON Public last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The firm earned $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. Its revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. ICON Public has generated $6.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8. ICON Public has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ICON Public in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $226.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.50%. The high price target for ICLR is $280.00 and the low price target for ICLR is $200.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ICON Public has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $226.89, ICON Public has a forecasted upside of 5.5% from its current price of $215.06. ICON Public has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public does not currently pay a dividend. ICON Public does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

In the past three months, ICON Public insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.00% of the stock of ICON Public is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 81.70% of the stock of ICON Public is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR



Earnings for ICON Public are expected to grow by 22.02% in the coming year, from $6.45 to $7.87 per share. The P/E ratio of ICON Public is 35.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of ICON Public is 35.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.73. ICON Public has a PEG Ratio of 2.85. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ICON Public has a P/B Ratio of 6.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

