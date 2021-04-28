Earnings results for Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8199999999999998.

Industrias Bachoco last posted its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business earned $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco has generated $3.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Industrias Bachoco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Industrias Bachoco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.23%. The high price target for IBA is $50.00 and the low price target for IBA is $50.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco has a dividend yield of 1.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Industrias Bachoco does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Industrias Bachoco is 19.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Industrias Bachoco will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.50% next year. This indicates that Industrias Bachoco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

In the past three months, Industrias Bachoco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.97% of the stock of Industrias Bachoco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA



Earnings for Industrias Bachoco are expected to decrease by -7.74% in the coming year, from $3.49 to $3.22 per share. The P/E ratio of Industrias Bachoco is 16.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Industrias Bachoco is 16.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.87. Industrias Bachoco has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

