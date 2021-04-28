Earnings results for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Ingersoll Rand last issued its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Its revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year. Ingersoll Rand has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ingersoll Rand in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.09, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.19%. The high price target for IR is $58.00 and the low price target for IR is $31.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ingersoll Rand has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.09, Ingersoll Rand has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $51.21. Ingersoll Rand has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand does not currently pay a dividend. Ingersoll Rand does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

In the past three months, Ingersoll Rand insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,500,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Ingersoll Rand is held by insiders. 95.91% of the stock of Ingersoll Rand is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR



Earnings for Ingersoll Rand are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.27) to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Ingersoll Rand is -138.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ingersoll Rand is -138.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ingersoll Rand has a P/B Ratio of 5.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here