Earnings results for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Inovalon last released its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Inovalon has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.7. Inovalon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inovalon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.92%. The high price target for INOV is $31.00 and the low price target for INOV is $20.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Inovalon has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.13, Inovalon has a forecasted downside of 11.9% from its current price of $29.66. Inovalon has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon does not currently pay a dividend. Inovalon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

In the past three months, Inovalon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,216,600.00 in company stock. 49.59% of the stock of Inovalon is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 33.64% of the stock of Inovalon is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV



Earnings for Inovalon are expected to grow by 31.11% in the coming year, from $0.45 to $0.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Inovalon is 741.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Inovalon is 741.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.02. Inovalon has a PEG Ratio of 2.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Inovalon has a P/B Ratio of 6.68. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here