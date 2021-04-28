Earnings results for Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Integra LifeSciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business earned $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.4. Integra LifeSciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Integra LifeSciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.41%. The high price target for IART is $80.00 and the low price target for IART is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences does not currently pay a dividend. Integra LifeSciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

In the past three months, Integra LifeSciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $74,379,561.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of Integra LifeSciences is held by insiders. 85.71% of the stock of Integra LifeSciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART



Earnings for Integra LifeSciences are expected to grow by 22.88% in the coming year, from $2.36 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Integra LifeSciences is 114.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Integra LifeSciences is 114.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.73. Integra LifeSciences has a PEG Ratio of 1.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Integra LifeSciences has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

