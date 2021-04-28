Earnings results for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Investors Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Investors Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Investors Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.70%. The high price target for ISBC is $18.00 and the low price target for ISBC is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Investors Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.38, Investors Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 12.7% from its current price of $15.32. Investors Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Investors Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.66%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Investors Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Investors Bancorp is 72.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Investors Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.38% next year. This indicates that Investors Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Investors Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.49% of the stock of Investors Bancorp is held by insiders. 72.45% of the stock of Investors Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Investors Bancorp are expected to grow by 25.29% in the coming year, from $0.87 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Investors Bancorp is 18.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Investors Bancorp is 18.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Investors Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

