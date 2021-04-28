Earnings results for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Invitation Homes last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.8. Invitation Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invitation Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $33.45, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.34%. The high price target for INVH is $39.00 and the low price target for INVH is $27.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 9 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Invitation Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.45, Invitation Homes has a forecasted downside of 1.3% from its current price of $33.91. Invitation Homes has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes pays a meaningful dividend of 2.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Invitation Homes has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Invitation Homes is 54.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Invitation Homes will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.13% next year. This indicates that Invitation Homes will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

In the past three months, Invitation Homes insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,621,036.00 in company stock. Only 0.23% of the stock of Invitation Homes is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH



Earnings for Invitation Homes are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Invitation Homes is 102.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Invitation Homes is 102.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Invitation Homes has a PEG Ratio of 2.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Invitation Homes has a P/B Ratio of 2.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

