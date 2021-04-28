Earnings results for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Kilroy Realty last posted its earnings results on January 31st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty has generated $3.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.7. Kilroy Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.58, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.47%. The high price target for KRC is $79.00 and the low price target for KRC is $13.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kilroy Realty has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.58, Kilroy Realty has a forecasted downside of 6.5% from its current price of $67.98. Kilroy Realty has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty pays a meaningful dividend of 2.93%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kilroy Realty has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kilroy Realty is 51.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kilroy Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.31% next year. This indicates that Kilroy Realty will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

In the past three months, Kilroy Realty insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,290,863.00 in company stock. Only 2.22% of the stock of Kilroy Realty is held by insiders. 94.74% of the stock of Kilroy Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC



Earnings for Kilroy Realty are expected to grow by 10.70% in the coming year, from $3.74 to $4.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Kilroy Realty is 41.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Kilroy Realty is 41.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Kilroy Realty has a PEG Ratio of 2.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Kilroy Realty has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

