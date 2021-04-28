Earnings results for Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Lincoln Electric last posted its earnings data on February 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lincoln Electric has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.8. Lincoln Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lincoln Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.71%. The high price target for LECO is $130.00 and the low price target for LECO is $102.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lincoln Electric has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.80, Lincoln Electric has a forecasted downside of 8.7% from its current price of $126.85. Lincoln Electric has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric pays a meaningful dividend of 1.61%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lincoln Electric has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lincoln Electric is 43.40%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lincoln Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.13% next year. This indicates that Lincoln Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO)

In the past three months, Lincoln Electric insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Lincoln Electric is held by insiders. 74.01% of the stock of Lincoln Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO



Earnings for Lincoln Electric are expected to grow by 19.44% in the coming year, from $3.96 to $4.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Lincoln Electric is 37.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Lincoln Electric is 37.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.97. Lincoln Electric has a PEG Ratio of 2.51. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lincoln Electric has a P/B Ratio of 9.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

