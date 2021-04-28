Earnings results for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.29.

Littelfuse last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The company earned $401 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Its revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has generated $6.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.4. Littelfuse has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Littelfuse in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $227.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.29%. The high price target for LFUS is $300.00 and the low price target for LFUS is $165.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Littelfuse has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $227.67, Littelfuse has a forecasted downside of 17.3% from its current price of $275.26. Littelfuse has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse has a dividend yield of 0.69%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Littelfuse has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Littelfuse is 28.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Littelfuse will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.19% next year. This indicates that Littelfuse will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

In the past three months, Littelfuse insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,366,346.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Littelfuse is held by insiders. 94.16% of the stock of Littelfuse is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS



Earnings for Littelfuse are expected to grow by 29.51% in the coming year, from $5.66 to $7.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Littelfuse is 72.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Littelfuse is 72.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.02. Littelfuse has a PEG Ratio of 3.17. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Littelfuse has a P/B Ratio of 4.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

