Earnings results for LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

LivaNova last posted its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LivaNova has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year. LivaNova has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LivaNova in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.34%. The high price target for LIVN is $92.00 and the low price target for LIVN is $50.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LivaNova has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.33, LivaNova has a forecasted downside of 16.3% from its current price of $82.88. LivaNova has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova does not currently pay a dividend. LivaNova does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

In the past three months, LivaNova insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.48% of the stock of LivaNova is held by insiders. 89.10% of the stock of LivaNova is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN



Earnings for LivaNova are expected to grow by 159.15% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of LivaNova is -19.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LivaNova is -19.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LivaNova has a P/B Ratio of 2.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

