Earnings results for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Logitech International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.24%. The high price target for LOGI is $135.00 and the low price target for LOGI is $57.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International does not currently pay a dividend. Logitech International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

In the past three months, Logitech International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,892,372.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Logitech International is held by insiders. Only 33.66% of the stock of Logitech International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI



Earnings for Logitech International are expected to decrease by -28.57% in the coming year, from $3.99 to $2.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Logitech International is 29.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Logitech International is 29.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 70.02. Logitech International has a P/B Ratio of 12.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

