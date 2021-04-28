Earnings results for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Luther Burbank last posted its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm earned $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8. Luther Burbank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luther Burbank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.72%. The high price target for LBC is $9.50 and the low price target for LBC is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Luther Burbank has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.50, Luther Burbank has a forecasted downside of 14.7% from its current price of $11.14. Luther Burbank has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Luther Burbank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Luther Burbank is 26.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Luther Burbank will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.72% next year. This indicates that Luther Burbank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

In the past three months, Luther Burbank insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $488,880.00 in company stock. Only 21.12% of the stock of Luther Burbank is held by insiders. Only 16.01% of the stock of Luther Burbank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC



Earnings for Luther Burbank are expected to grow by 29.07% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Luther Burbank is 13.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Luther Burbank is 13.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Luther Burbank has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

