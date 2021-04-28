Earnings results for Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Lydall last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. Lydall has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lydall has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lydall in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.57%. The high price target for LDL is $26.00 and the low price target for LDL is $26.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall does not currently pay a dividend. Lydall does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

In the past three months, Lydall insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $99,375.00 in company stock. Only 5.60% of the stock of Lydall is held by insiders. 93.27% of the stock of Lydall is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lydall (NYSE:LDL



The P/E ratio of Lydall is -3.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lydall is -3.98, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lydall has a P/B Ratio of 1.82. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

